Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of IDLV opened at $29.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $35.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.