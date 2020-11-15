Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.43%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.