Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,263 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after buying an additional 332,499 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $87,148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

