Raymond James & Associates Purchases 140,344 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.01% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

XHB opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

