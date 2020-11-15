Securian Asset Management Inc Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

