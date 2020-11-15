Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 312 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

