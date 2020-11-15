Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chewy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chewy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $974,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,842 shares of company stock worth $15,818,885 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

