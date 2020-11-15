Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,959 shares of company stock worth $8,849,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $262.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 906.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.