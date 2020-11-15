Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.