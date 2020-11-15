Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 178 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.