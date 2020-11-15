Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

