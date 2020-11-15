iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $347.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $370.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.