Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.