Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,481 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.25% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,901,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

