Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.