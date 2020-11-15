Raymond James & Associates Purchases 33,509 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of Exponent worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 66.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,573 shares of company stock worth $1,711,525 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

