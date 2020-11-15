Raymond James & Associates Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,085,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,072,000 after buying an additional 3,388,043 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 729,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 204,119 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

