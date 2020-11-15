Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.66% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.