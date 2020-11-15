Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Thor Industries worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 253.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

