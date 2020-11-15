Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 230,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

