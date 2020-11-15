Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,726 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $213.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.