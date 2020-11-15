Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

