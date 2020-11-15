Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

