Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Brinker International worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $208,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $47.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $84,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $317,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,607. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

