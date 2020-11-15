Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,392,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after buying an additional 178,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 202.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 544,945 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.24, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

