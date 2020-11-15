Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,841,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $264.14 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.