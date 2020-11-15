Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 391.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Extended Stay America worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.