Mackay Shields LLC Sells 98,200 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZH stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.34. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $496,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,917.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

