Mackay Shields LLC Buys 709 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $133.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

