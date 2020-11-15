Sigma Planning Corp Invests $247,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $63.69 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

