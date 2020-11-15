Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,947.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

