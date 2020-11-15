Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 301.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.59% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $13.83 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $1,160,817.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Insiders sold 234,275 shares of company stock worth $3,373,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

