Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 22,600 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $70.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,209 shares of company stock worth $7,348,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.