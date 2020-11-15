Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $5,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,580,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,669 shares of company stock worth $53,548,923. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

