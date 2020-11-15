Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

ZBRA opened at $345.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

