Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of BankUnited worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,048,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 27.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $18,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. UBS Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,497. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

