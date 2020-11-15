GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 643.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 253,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

