Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.