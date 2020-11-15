Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $179.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

