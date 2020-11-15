Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

