Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 469 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $29,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -250.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

