Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,075 shares of company stock valued at $41,928,613. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.