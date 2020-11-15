Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,830 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.