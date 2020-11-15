GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

