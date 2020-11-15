Sigma Planning Corp Invests $250,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

