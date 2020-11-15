James M. Harrison Sells 225,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

