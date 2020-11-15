Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $81.18 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

