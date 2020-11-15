CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 3,644.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

