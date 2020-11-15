Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $165.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04.

