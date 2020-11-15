Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after acquiring an additional 829,092 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

